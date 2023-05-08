Books and Barks returning to Town of Tonawanda Public Library

Kids looking to build confidence while reading can do so with the support of a four-legged friend.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Children that are working to build their confidence while reading will have an opportunity to do so with a returning event.

The Town of Tonawanda Public Library Kenilworth Branch is bringing back Books and Barks, a program that allows children to read to dogs.

Students ages 5-12 will have the opportunity to read in a relaxed environment on Wednesday, May 17.

Parents can sign-up their children for a 15 minute session with a trained therapy dog. Appointments are available between 4 - 5:30 p.m. and can be scheduled by calling 716-834-7657 or in person at the library.