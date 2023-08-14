Former Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce bookkeeper sentenced for stealing money

A woman who worked as the Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce bookkeeper has been sentenced for stealing more than $168,000 from the organization.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A former bookkeeper for the Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce was sentenced for stealing more than $168,000 while she was employed there.

Cynthia L. Matla, 46, of Hamburg was in court on Monday. She was sentenced to five years of probation for grand larceny and criminal tax fraud.

Investigators say Matla had been issuing checks to herself, and using the organization's debit card to buy herself personal items. The organization realized what she had been doing once the account was overdrawn. She also failed to report accurate income on her tax return.