Boo Bash after-hours party returns to Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As spooky season quickly approaches, a popular event is making its way back to Buffalo.

Boo Bash after-hours party is returning to the Buffalo Zoo for another year.

It will run from October 13th through the 15th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event will have festive activities such as Trail of Treats, Halloween-themed cocktails, a DJ and an opportunity to get a photo with the Sanderson Sisters.

Costumes are not required, but are encouraged.

The event is for adults 21 and older and ID checks will be enforced.

Each ticket includes five food and five alcoholic beverage tastings, access to animal exhibits and entertainment.

Tickets are now on sale ranging from $40 to $80 and can be purchased through the Buffalo Zoo website.

Ticketholders cannot enter beyond 9:00 pm and will be held rain or shine.