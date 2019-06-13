RANDOLPH, N.Y. — Students in the Randolph Central Schools got an unexpected day off after a bomb threat was phoned into the district Thursday morning.

A message on the district's Facebook page said they got a call around 7 A.M. claiming there was a bomb in the school.

District policy is to treat every threat as credible and immediately notified families of a two-hour delay to the start of the school day. Due to the amount of time it would take law enforcement to clear the campus, the decision was ultimately made to cancel classes for the day.

At the time, there was a small number of children that had already been picked up and taken to a safe area at the school. If parents have not already done so, they can call 358-7019 to make arrangements to get your child home.