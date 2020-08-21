Bomb squads disposing of expired explosive ordnances next week

Don't be alarmed if you hear loud demolitions next week in the Town of Coldspring. These are safe and they're happening in a controlled environment

On Monday morning bomb squads from across Western New York will be meeting in the Town of Coldspring to dispose of some expired explosive ordnance.

Bomb squads from Erie and Chautauqua/Cattaraugus counties will be working with the US Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team and the FBI to dispose of the expired explosives.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is telling people not to be alarmed if they hear the demolitions. They say residents of Coldspring and Randolph are expected to notice them, but they are being conducted in a controlled area. They want to ensure everybody there is no danger to the surrounding community.