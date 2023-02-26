Boil water order issued for residents in Fredonia

All residents are being asked to boil their water until further notice.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Health Department announced Sunday that a boil water order has been issued in Fredonia.

The health department said the order was issued due to a disruption in the treatment process and once the treatment process has been fully restored to normal operations, the village will collect water samples on consecutive days to make sure the water is safe.

If all goes as planned, the boil water order may be lifted late in the day Tuesday, February 28.