ECDOH issued Boil Water Notice for users of Village of Akron Public Water System

Residents who use the water system will likely need to boil water for three days, according to the ECDOH.

AKRON, N.Y. — A Boil Water Notice was issued on Monday for water customers using the Village of Akron Public Water System.

According to the Erie County Department of Health, a water main leak on Sunday around 2 a.m. caused the water system to lose pressure. When a water main loses pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter the water.

The water department is searching for the leak and has called the New York Rural Water for assistance. Once the leak it found it will be isolated and fixed.

The ECDOH reports the Boil Water Notice will likely be in effect for three days.

Water for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil, boiled for one minute and cooled before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.

People will be notified when they no longer need to boil water.

More information can received from John Asmus of the Village of Akron Public Water System at 716-481-9847 or the ECDOH at 716-961-6800.