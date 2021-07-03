Boil water advisory lifted for Village of Brocton, Town of Portland

ALBANY, N.Y. — The boil water advisory that was issued on Wednesday for water customers in the Village of Brocton and those in the Town of Portland has been lifted.
The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services says water samples were collected on Thursday and Friday, and the results show that the water is safe to drink and use for other purposes.
Any residents looking for more information about this are being told to either contact the Village of Brocton at (716) 792-4160, the Town of Portland at (716) 792-9614 or the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services at (716) 753-4481. Updates can also be found online here.