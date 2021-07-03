Boil water advisory lifted for Village of Brocton, Town of Portland

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services says the water is safe to drink and use for other purposes.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The boil water advisory that was issued on Wednesday for water customers in the Village of Brocton and those in the Town of Portland has been lifted.

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services says water samples were collected on Thursday and Friday, and the results show that the water is safe to drink and use for other purposes.