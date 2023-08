The areas affected in the village are Cherry Street, Prospect Street, 3rd Street, and Main Street between Pine Street and the water tank.

CATTARAUGUS, N.Y. — On Saturday, a boil water advisory was issued for areas in the Village of South Dayton.

According to Mayor Robert Killock, there was a water main failure Friday that triggered the advisory.

The areas affected in the village are Cherry Street, Prospect Street, 3rd Street, and Main Street between Pine Street and the water tank.