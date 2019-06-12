BUFFALO, N.Y. — A boil water advisory is in effect for Bradford, Foster, Lafayette Townships and Lewis Runs Boro in McKean County.

Bradford Area School District is closed Friday because of the advisory.

On Thursday, a chemical feed pump malfunctioned at the Bradford Water Treatment Plant, which resulted in temporary high turbidity levels. The advisory is just a precaution. The malfunctioning pump was corrected as soon as it was found, but the Department of Environment Protection and Bradford City Water Authority decided a temporary boil water advisory was the best course of action.

Turbidity can impact disinfection and microbial growth in people, causing nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches. If you have any of those symptoms for a prolonged period, seek medical advice.

The advisory will be lifted when tests show all affected water supplies have been refreshed.

