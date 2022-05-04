Bodycam video shows lengthy, at times tense arrest of former Buffalo Bills player

Alex Carrington has since been released on bond but is facing allegations of driving drunk, resisting arrest and having a gun that was not his.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Six body camera videos obtained by 2 On Your Side layout the lengthy and at times tense arrest of former Buffalo Bills player Alex Carrington Monday morning in the Town of Lockport.

Carrington who has since been released on bond is facing allegations of driving drunk, resisting arrest, and having a gun that was not his. Niagara County Sheriff's deputies used a taser to get him out of the vehicle he was driving after being pulled over at a gas station on South Transit Road on April 4.

The Bills drafted Carrington in 2010 and he played four seasons as a defensive end and outside tackle. He left the team in 2014.

The videos of his arrest cover various angles of the over one-hour-long exchange between Carrington and several deputies that started just before 1:35 a.m. and ended at the Niagara County jail around 3 a.m. 2 On Your Side focused on two body cameras which showed the majority of what would unfold.

Throughout the incident, additional sheriff's deputies would arrive with body cameras active. Lockport Police and New York State Police also showed up to assist and at least a half dozen law enforcement members are seen at various times.

'Clip 0134' which is 50 minutes long begins with a sheriff's deputy approaching the vehicle from the passenger's side. The time listed in the top right corner of the footage is exactly four hours off from when the sheriff's office said the incident started: 1:35 a.m. is displayed as 5:35 a.m.

"Hey, shut the vehicle off,” the deputy shouted.

Another deputy is seen on the driver's side. Although body camera video from that perspective was not provided you hear that deputy ask, "where are you coming from?"

Carrington: "Bogie's."

Deputy: "What's Bogie's?"

Carrington: "It's a bar."

Carrington is asked where he lives and for his license and registration. You can hear a deputy explain he was pulled over for a broken headlight and for speeding. The broken headlight is visible on the bodycam video.

Carrington is then asked, "do you know how fast you were going?" but he does not respond and starts to make a phone call. Four minutes after arriving, the deputy on the passenger's side moves to speak with Carrington and asks him to get out of the vehicle.

Deputy: "Hop on out bud."

About one minute passes, without any response from Carrington.

Deputy: "Are you not going to hop on out?"

Carrington is then asked if he has any illegal items in the vehicle, but once again does not respond to deputies and continues to look at his phone.

Deputy: "Do you have a gun on your person? *pause* Do you have a gun? If you do just be straight up with me."

The same deputy steps away momentarily from the driver's side of the vehicle and is heard telling two troopers and another deputy, "I think there's a gun in the car he's got a magazine." He walks back to speak to Carrington but the former Buffalo Bill has someone on speakerphone.

The deputy, speaking to the person on the other line said, "we have some suspicion that he's drank some alcohol and we got to make sure he's safe to drive, also his registration is suspended."

Carrington is told the vehicle needs to be towed. At 1:48 a.m. a sheriff's office lieutenant who has just arrived at the gas station approaches the car. The video, 'Clip 0149,' from his body camera is around nine minutes long.

Lieutenant: "Do you mind stepping out of the car for me?"

Carrington: "I do mind. I'm not stepping out."

Lieutenant: "Well, unfortunately, you're about to make a decision here if you want to get out of the car or you don't want to get out of the car. You know what I mean?"

Carrington: "I do not have to get out of the car."

Lieutenant: "Yes you do."

Carrington: "I do not."

Deputy: "They are not going to tow you in the vehicle."

The back and forth between Carrington and members of the sheriff's office have now lasted 20 minutes and deputies threaten to remove him for not complying. The lieutenant and another individual reach in to grab Carrington and there's a struggle.

Lieutenant: "Just step out of the vehicle."

Carrington: "What the **** are you all doing man!?"

Lieutenant: "Listen, Alex, do you want to be tased? You're about to be."

Carrington: "What for? I'm sitting still."

Lieutenant: "For not listening to us."

Carrington: "Man I'm sitting still."

Unidentified Deputy: "Guys I'm going. Taser, taser. taser!"

Lieutenant: "We missed, I don't know what we did there.

The pulsing zap of a taser is heard and Carrington quickly shouts out.

Carrington: "Alright, okay, okay!"

Just seconds later, as Carrington is being taken out of the vehicle, someone shouts, "I got a gun! I got a gun! The same pulsing from a taser is heard and Carrington yells out, "Get your hands off me. I will stop!!"

A firearm is never seen in the body camera video but Sheriff Michael Filicetti said one handgun was found between Carrington's leg and the center console. Filicetti added that four magazines "deemed to be high-capacity" were also found in the car and that Carrington does not have a pistol permit.

He said the sheriff's office will be investigating where the alleged handgun came from.

After Carrington is pulled from the vehicle and placed in handcuffs on the ground, someone is heard saying, "we've got the gun secure." When Carrington is asked to enter a sheriff's deputy vehicle, he continues to not respond and asks to speak with his niece, which deputies agree to if he gets inside.

Carrington: "My niece and my son is all I got."

Lieutenant: "And we're not trying to take that away from you alright."

Carrington eventually gets in the vehicle, which has a backseat camera installed. He's seen and heard being asked by deputies if he would take a breathalyzer test but does not respond 'Yes' or 'No.' Carrington was then read his Miranda Rights and taken to the Niagara County jail.