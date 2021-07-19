Bodycam footage shows Jamestown police officer rescuing family from fire

The Jamestown Police Department posted the footage to Facebook later Monday, praising Officer Mark Conklin's heroism.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police Officer Mark Conklin saved multiple people from a house fire by catching them from a second-floor window on Monday. Jamestown Police posted the body camera footage to their Facebook page and praised Conklin's bravery.

"I can say that I have seen many examples of heroism over the years by officers," the Facebook post read. "After watching the video of this incident and speaking to others involved, I can say that the actions of Officer Conklin were, to say the least, one of the most outstanding examples of bravery, heroism, and exemplary service I have seen."

According to the Facebook post, Conklin was handling a service call on Baker Street when he was informed about a possible house fire on William Street.

Body camera footage shows shakey video of Conklin running towards the house and finding it in flames. The video was timestamped at 12:15 a.m. Monday.

Jamestown Police Department's post says Conklin found children and an adult trapped on the second floor. Conklin told the family to jump from the window and caught them. Video shows Conklin moving two people away from the fire.