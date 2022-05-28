Body washes up on shore of Lake Ontario in Town of Wilson

A call came in before noon about the body, which was found along the shore on the 3000 block of Maple Avenue in the Town of Wilson.

WILSON, N.Y. — A body washed up on the shore of Lake Ontario on Saturday morning, and now officials are working to identify it.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says a call came in before noon about the body, which was found along the shore on the 3000 block of Maple Avenue in the Town of Wilson.

Deputies with the sheriff's office located the body before the Criminal Investigative Bureau and Crime Scene Technicians arrived to assist at the scene.

The body has since been turned over to a coroner, and officials are now attempting to identify the person.

No other details were immediately available.