Body recovered from Niagara River

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted the Buffalo Fire water rescue team retrieve a body found in the river near Hertel Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Coast Guard assisted in the recovery of a body from the Niagara River near Buffalo Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for the City of Buffalo said the body of a male in his 30s was spotted by a fisherman near the foot of Hertel Avenue. A call went out to rescue teams around 8 a.m.

The Buffalo Fire water rescue team called the Coast Guard for assistance in retrieving the body. A 29-foot boat from the Buffalo Coast Guard station got the the scene around 9 a.m. and was able to recover the body near the foot of Austin Street, according to a spokesman for the Coast Guard.