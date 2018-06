NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - New York State Park Police recovered the body of a man floating along the lower Niagara River on Friday.

The body was discovered around 1:00 PM near the Whirlpool State Park Gorge Trail.

Park Police and the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office are working to identify the victim.

2 on Your Side will update this story as more information becomes available.

