LOCKPORT, NY - Crews in Lockport recovered the body of a man in his 40's Sunday evening.

According to Lockport Police, the call came in at 7:47 p.m. Sunday for a man underwater in the canal.

His body was recovered, but Twin City Ambulance was unsuccessful in reviving him with CPR, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name is not being released at this time as authorities work on contacting his next of kin.

They are also investigating how he got in the water originally.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

