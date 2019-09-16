NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — According to the New York State Parks Police, a body was recovered from Vanderbilt Stairs, between Devil's Hole State Park and Whirlpool State Park, Sunday evening. Police say someone reported seeing a body in the water, which resulted in the recovery.

The person's identity, and how they ended up there, is unknown at this time. 2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.

