BUFFALO,NY-- A body was recovered from the Buffalo River Tuesday morning.

The body was found near the South Park Lift Bridge. The Buffalo Police Underwater Rescue and Recovery team pulled the body of a male from the river.

There's no word on the identity of the body at this time. Police say the body appears to have been in the water for some time. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine cause of death.

