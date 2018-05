NIAGARA FALLS, NY — New York State Parks Police are working to identify a body after a man was seen going over Niagara Falls on Thursday.

The body was found in the lower Niagara Gorge at about 1:09 p.m.

The man appears to be in his 60s and is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, according to Parks Police.

Police are not sure if the incidents are related.

