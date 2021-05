Rescue crews were called to the foot of Ferry around 5:30am for a report of a person in the water.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A body was pulled from the Niagara River early Thursday morning.

The Buffalo Police Underwater Recovery Team pulled a male body from the river.

The body was taken to ECMC for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.