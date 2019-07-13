TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A body was pulled from the Niagara River on Saturday afternoon, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it received a call at 1:27 p.m. about a body found in the river along the south shore of Isle View County Park.

The county's medical examiner will perform an autopsy to figure out how the person died.

The victim's name was not released.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office worked with the City of Tonawanda Police Department in response to the call.

