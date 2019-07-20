WESTFIELD, N.Y. — The body of a 24-year-old Jamestown man was pulled from the water Friday afternoon at Barcelona Harbor Beach.

John R. Penhollow was declared dead at the scene.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and Westfield Police were called to the scene at 4:25 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it later received a call to assist with a person in the water at Barcelona Harbor, adding that by the time they arrived around 5:30 p.m., the Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team was already in the water and conducting a search.

Penhollow's body was eventually pulled from the water, and he was later declared dead.

