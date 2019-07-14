A body was recovered from Lake Ontario on Sunday morning, according to the Orleans County Sheriff's Office.

The body was found by fishermen a few miles out from the shore and was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner's office.

Police suspect the body was in the water for about three or four weeks.

The Niagara State Parks Police are currently looking into a possible missing person, but the identity of the deceased is unclear at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and 2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

17-year-old dies in Briscoe Avenue shooting

Lockport police investigate shooting on South Street

Body pulled from Niagara River in City of Tonawanda park