BUFFALO, NY - Police are investigating after a body was found in Buffalo's Parkside neighborhood Sunday morning.

Buffalo Police say officers responded to the call just after 6:50 a.m. Sunday, when CSX officials reported a body near the railroad tracks by Colvin and Linden avenues.

The body was determined to be male, but his identity remains unknown at this time.

Police say an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

