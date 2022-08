Buffalo Police say the grisly discovery was made just before 11:30 Saturday morning at the foot of Niagara St. near Forest Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say the body of a man was found floating in Scajaquada Creek late Saturday morning.

Members of the department's Underwater Recovery Team removed the body from the creek.