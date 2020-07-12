Bob Costas steps up to the plate to promote book highlighting Buffalo's baseball history

Famed sportscaster to take part in virtual launch Tuesday of 'The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball 1857-2020.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three years in the making, a book highlighting the Queen City's 163-year-old love affair with baseball is set to step up to the plate.

'The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball 1857-2020' will have a launch Tuesday with some help from one of the country's most iconic names in sports.

Bob Costas will take part in the beginning of the 90-minute virtual live broadcast.

“In 1985 when my father wrote The 100 Seasons of Buffalo Bisons Baseball, it encouraged widespread interest in the team’s history,” said book editor James Overfield. “His plan had always been to write an update, but sadly he passed in 2000 before accomplishing that objective. After going through his boxes of notes and memorabilia on the subject, I decided to take on my father’s book editing and writing challenge. The release of this book is truly the culmination of my father’s dream and my tribute to him and his passion for Buffalo baseball.”

Former Voice of the Bisons, a member of the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame and now voice of the NHL's Nashville Predators, Pete Weber, along with his former broadcast partner in Buffalo and now voice of the Pittsburg Pirates, Greg Brown, will co-host the event.

Costas says Buffalo and baseball are a perfect match. "Baseball in Buffalo has a rich history and it is well documented in The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball,” Costas said from his California home studio for the Major League Baseball Network. “I look forward to talking about some of that history with Pete Weber, Greg Brown and launch host, Mike Billoni, during Tuesday’s launch event.”

