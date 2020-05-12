Boat overturns in Chautauqua Lake; four men treated for hypothermia

Around 6 a.m. on Saturday, four men were found in the water after their boat overturned. They were rescued and are expected to fully recover.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Early Saturday morning, four individuals had to be rescued from Chautauqua Lake in Bemus Point after their boat overturned.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call was received at 6 a.m. on Saturday, when a pedestrian heard calls of distress on the lake near Lakeside Drive.

The sheriff's deputies and the Chautauqua County Wet Emergency Team made it to the scene within 5 minutes, where they discovered an overturned 15' outboard vessel. The boat was used for waterfowl hunting.

When the boat overturned, it left four people in the water for 30 minutes, and only one person was wearing a personal floatation device, according to the sheriff's office.

All four people were experiencing hypothermia and were unable to swim, when emergency crews arrived. The deputies rescued two people by swimming out to them. Bemus Point and Ellery Center Volunteer Fire rescued the other two people by boat.

The four men were all from Chautauqua County and were taken to UPMC Chautauqua Hospital to be treated for hypothermia.