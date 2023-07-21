x
Boat adrift, takes on water after it was struck by lightning Thursday

The Coast Guard reported a boat was adrift after it was struck by lightning on Thursday.

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — A boat was adrift and taking on water after it was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm on Thursday.

According to the Coast Guard, the incident happened around 8 p.m. in the area of US Coast Guard Station Niagara.

The boat subsequently lost communication and began taking on water.

A radio call was put out to surrounding boats and Station Niagara was launched.

In the meantime, the operators of the boat were able to plug the leak. Olcott Fire Rescue ultimately found the boat and stayed at the scene until Station Niagara arrived as was able to tow the boat to port. 

   

