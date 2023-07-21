Boat adrift, takes on water after it was struck by lightning Thursday

The Coast Guard reported a boat was adrift after it was struck by lightning on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — A boat was adrift and taking on water after it was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm on Thursday.

According to the Coast Guard, the incident happened around 8 p.m. in the area of US Coast Guard Station Niagara.

The boat subsequently lost communication and began taking on water.

A radio call was put out to surrounding boats and Station Niagara was launched.