Board of Regents: Students can get Regents exam exemption

State education officials indicated Monday they want to cancel standardized tests this year, but a decision from the federal government has prevented that.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With schools still facing a lot of challenges from the pandemic, the New York State Board of Regents has added some flexibility for families on standardized testing. Meanwhile, a key decision from the federal government is looming.

On standardized testing for the rest of the school year – the deciding factor on whether the tests will be offered – depends on whether the federal government grants a testing waiver to New York State.

The Biden Administration has already indicated that states must offer standardized tests.

If the waiver is granted, state assessment and Regents exams would be cancelled. If the waiver is denied or a decision doesn't come fast enough, the tests will be given with some changes.

"We will comply and I'm sure districts will comply, that doesn't mean that we think it's in the best interest of students," said Roger Tillas, a Board of Regents member.

Session one of grades 3-8 ELA and math will be required; and one written test for grades 4 and 8 science will be given.

While Regents exams in August have been cancelled, Regents exams in June would still be given only in ELA, Algebra 1, Earth Science and Living Environment.

"Children that are in the remote modality do not and I repeat do not have to come in and take the test," said State Education Commissioner Dr. Betty Rosa.

What would be done with the test scores?

"That is a very local decision and it continues to be a local decision," Rosa said.

On Monday, the Board of Regents voted to allow students to be exempt from Regents exams if they are enrolled and have earned class credit. Education officials say parents are being looked to, to decide what they feel is best.

"It is up to parents to make informed decisions and make those decisions and make those choices about their children in terms of the same way and make choices about whether they be in person, hybrid or remote," Rosa said.

State education officials say directions on standardized testing will be sent to school districts Tuesday. There was no discussion during Monday's meeting on the timeline for getting kids back into school full-time.

The New York State United Teachers union released the following statement on standardized testing: