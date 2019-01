TONAWANDA, N.Y. — An iconic view from the I-290 is getting a makeover of sorts.

The town of Tonawanda town board approved a $2.5 million bond that will be used to replace the current roof over the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome.

The dome is operated by the youth, parks, and recreation department, and not only does it feature indoor golf, but also winter softball and the grill at the dome restaurant.