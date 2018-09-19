BUFFALO, N.Y. - For years 2 On Your Side has been reporting on the many problems residents are having at the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority. On Wednesday, BMHA board members focused on the agency's future by interviewing candidates to find a new leader for the BMHA.

2 On Your Side has reported on the endless list of problems at the agency from bed bug infestations – to crumbling buildings – to residents not having any heat in the winter.

The BMHA board of commissioners – looking to turn the page – spent all day interviewing three final candidates, who want to be the BMHA's next executive director.

Six months ago, following a fiasco, involving some BMHA residents not having heat or hot water for two weeks, Dawn Sanders-Garrett resigned from her position as executive director. Ushering her out of the door was a six-figure severance deal.

Now, the BMHA is looking for a new leader.

One finalist is Doug Owens, who's from the Washington, D.C. area, and has decades of experience in public housing. Another candidate – John Hall, who's from Kansas and has been the executive director of the Wichita Housing Authority. And finally Gillian Brown, who's in his second stint as interim executive director of the BMHA and took over when Sanders-Garrett resigned.

The BMHA voted Wednesday to enter into contract negotiations with a "preferred candidate" and to not disclose publicly who that person is.

David Rodriguez said he expects a new executive director will be announced, "soon." He also says the BMHA interviewed about 20 candidates for the job.

