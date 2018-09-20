BUFFALO, N.Y. - Following the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authorities' day of interviews Wednesday, they have selected their new Executive Director.

The BMHA Board of Commissioners announced Thursday they have selected, current interim director, Gillian Brown as their Executive Director after a unanimous decision.

Six months ago, following a fiasco, involving some BMHA residents not having heat or hot water for two weeks, Dawn Sanders-Garrett resigned from her position as executive director. Ushering her out of the door was a six-figure severance deal.

"I have every confidence that working together with his Board, and Mayor Byron Brown, Gillian and his team will be able to bring much-needed positive change to the Authority," said David Rodriguez, Chairman of the BMHA Board in a released statement.

The terms of Brown's employment still needs to be negotiated and will be presented to the board for final approval.

© 2018 WGRZ