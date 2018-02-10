BUFFALO, NY - The leader of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority is speaking out, one day after a federal audit raised questions about the agency's spending and a possible conflict-of-interest issue.

The incoming executive director of the BMHA, Gillian Brown says while he disagrees with some of the audit's findings, the BMHA is making changes to address some of the issues.

One big issue revealed in this federal report is the BMHA's use of micro-purchasing, dividing up repair work rather than doing large projects, to avoid following strict federal requirements. The BMHA says it wasn't trying to avoid anything, and that micro-purchasing is a way to get repairs done quickly.

REPORTER: Is the BMHA going to do away with micro-purchasing?

"No, the micro-purchase option is a recognized means of procuring purchases under $2,000," Brown said. "It's clear that we need to have tighter controls over the procurement over vendors."

The BMHA says it's going to create three new maintenance supervisor positions that will oversee the work that's being done. Another issue in the audit involved the BMHA's assistant executive director, Modesto Candelario, who was married to the executive director of a social services agency that the BMHA created, and never reported this to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"The assistant executive director took all steps that he thought were appropriate to remove himself from that process. He has provided documentary evidence to the inspector general that he didn't participate in any of the board meetings," Brown said.

REPORTER: It didn't go far enough, will he be reprimanded for that?

"That's up to the board," Brown said.

And it will be up to HUD on whether to investigate any further.

Apart from that federal audit, we have learned that the Buffalo Common Council on Tuesday took action to inspect two BMHA properties for mold.

The Buffalo Common Council asked that the city's department of permits and inspections go over to two BMHA developments, where mold complaints have been made. But we're asking the question -- why is the BMHA not doing them?

Complaints about mold have been reported to both the BMHA and the city by the residents at the Perry Projects and the Langfield Homes. When 2 On Your Side asked the BMHA incoming executive director why the city was doing the inspections and not the BMHA, he couldn't give us an answer. The inspections are scheduled for this Saturday.

REPORTER: "It seems like it's pretty unique right for the city to have to do BMHA why is that happening?

"It is unique for the city inspectors to be going onto BMHA property to do an inspection because BMHA has their own staff. At the end of the day, this council has the ability to investigate a complaint," Buffalo Common Council president Darius Pridgen said.

Pridgen says any type of cleanup or repairs will fall onto the BMHA.

