BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority has been under review by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Office of Inspector General. The review has been going on for months.

The investigative wing of HUD, has released its report.

According to the review, the BMHA " improperly used the micropurchase method of procurement for unit turnaround and other repair work; did not show that other goods and services were purchased in accordance with HUD, Federal, and authority procurement requirements; and allowed apparent conflict-of-interest situations to exist when it awarded contracts."

The report reads: "HUD did not have assurance that the Authority conducted procurements in a manner that provided full and open competition and that more than $1.4 million in operating funds paid under five contracts and to two vendors for purchase orders was for prices that were fair and reasonable."

It further states that "the Authority should not have split or unbundled purchases to avoid requirements that apply to purchases that exceed the threshold. However, based on a review of five consecutive purchase orders for each of the two vendors, we determined that the Authority had improperly split the purchases."

"In one case, the Authority executed five purchase orders over a 10-day period for unit turnaround and repair work performed at two properties. In the other case, the Authority executed five purchase orders over a 20-day period for unit turnaround work at one property. Therefore, the Authority should not have used the micropurchase method of procurement for the work performed under the 10 purchase orders."

The report says that the BMHA's "contracting officer" wasn't involved in the purchases.

HUD auditors found that the BMHA could not provide documentation that ensures that $583,920 in repair work for 415 purchase orders, went through "full and open competition."

Additionally, the report found that the BMHA "awarded a contract for extermination services without obtaining price quotes from three sources and documenting its evaluation of the quotations received and contractor selection.

The report also states a conflict of interest issue in which the authority's "assistant executive director, who was also its primary contracting officer, was married to the executive director of the organization." HUD is referring to a separate agency the BMHA created.

"The Authority's executive director, assistant executive director-contracting officer, and board chairman were on the board of the organization and participated in the selection, award, or administration of the self-sufficiency contracts."

We have reached out to the BMHA for comment on this report and are waiting to hear back.

However, in the same report, the BMHA says that it believes HUD's findings are incorrect and that the BMHA follows proper protocol.

