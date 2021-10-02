BlueCross BlueShield of WNY donates craft kits to patients at Oishei Children's Hospital

The Valentine's Day craft kits included a variety of items such as coloring supplies, glue sticks, paper heart doilies, colored paper, stickers, and hand sanitizer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Valentine's Day just around the corner, BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York is spreading the love with gifts for patients at John R. Oishei Children's Hospital.

On Wednesday BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York donated Valentine's Day craft kits to patients at the hospital.

“Oishei Children's Hospital is near and dear to our hearts,” said Julie R. Snyder, senior vice president, chief marketing and communications officer, BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York.

“To help spread joy this Valentine’s Day, we’re sending craft kits to patients and their families. We hope they’re a small reminder of how much support they have from our community.”

The craft kits included a variety of items for the kids to enjoy, such as coloring supplies, glue sticks, paper heart doilies, colored paper, stickers and hand sanitizer.

“Thank you to BlueCross BlueShield of WNY for thinking of our special valentines this Valentine’s Day,” said Allegra C. Jaros, president, Oishei Children’s Hospital. “No one wants to be in the hospital for any holiday, so any bit of fun or distraction can help these kids feel a sense of normalcy and feel the love from our community.”