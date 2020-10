A fundraiser was held in honor of Lieutenant Craig Lehner where blue painted pumpkins were sold to benefit the Buffalo Police K-9 Unit.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday definitely felt like fall, making it a good afternoon to go out and grab a pumpkin or two.

That's what plenty of people did in Buffalo this weekend at the "Blue Pumpkins for K-9's" event to support local law enforcement.

Money raised will be donated to the Buffalo Police K-9 unit in honor of the late Lieutenant Craig Lehner. Lehner died in a dive training accident in the Niagara River in October 2017.