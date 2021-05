They will perform at the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Hard rock legends Blue Oyster Cult is coming to Western New York.

Tickets go on sale to the public May 21 at 12pm.