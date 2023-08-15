Blue Line Concrete finally gets paid for a job contracted with a big Buffalo developer

2 On Your Side is getting results. Claudine Ewing's story less than two weeks ago about a concrete contractor's dispute with Savarino Companies is resolved.

Last November during the aftermath of a snowstorm in Buffalo, Blue Line Concrete and Construction was contracted to do a job for Savarino Companies. It was for a concrete dumpster pad outside of a business in Niagara Falls.

The price on the contract was $19,500.

When one of the owners of Blue Line reached out to 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing, he said "we haven't received a dime."

There was a contract, text messages and emails with the developer and still no payment in August when the story aired.

A spokesperson for Savarino Companies told 2 On Your Side in an email "this is simply a matter of a business dispute resulting from differing opinions as to what is owed for the quality of work that was provided, as well as other extenuating circumstances. We have offered a fair price for the work performed, and Blue Line Concrete and Construction has declined to accept our payment. We will continue to work together toward an agreeable resolution for all parties involved."

Eleven days after the story aired, Ian Baker, co-owner of Blue Concrete and Construction received good news.

"My partners contacted me and stated that Sam Savarino reached out to them and said that he did his internal investigation and that he concluded that we are owed the $19,500 and that they can pick the check up."

Savarino Companies' website indicates they are one of the leading construction firms in Western and Central New York, and have served as General Contractor or Construction Manager on many noteworthy projects.

Baker's advice, "if it's not written, it didn't happen and in this case everything was written and everything was in emails and in text messages, and we had a lot of ground to stand on. Going forward for anyone, small businesses and or developers just having your paperwork in order. It keeps an even playing field because there are individuals that will take advantage of the small guy."

He would not rule out working with Savarino in the future.

"I'm willing to work with anyone, but again the paperwork has to be in order and with him, maybe I would. I would require full payment if I was to work with him again. But he stated it was, clerical errors on their part and and he did apologize and and we do accept his apology," Baker said.