Blue Jays to thank Buffalo for hosting team at Wednesday night's game

Game will be the last the team plays at Sahlen Field before returning home to the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Toronto Blue Jays have used Buffalo as their temporary home for the past two years during the pandemic.

To thank Buffalo for hosting the team, the Blue Jays have several initiatives planned for Wednesday night's final game, including a donation, giveaways and special in-game programming.

The Blue Jays will be donating $25,000 to the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation in support of its efforts to grow the game of baseball in Buffalo. Mark Shapiro, President & CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays will be presenting the contribution during pregame ceremonies to the Rich Family.

There will be a special pregame ceremony, Buffalo Blitz in-game giveaways and additional player moments during the game.