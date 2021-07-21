Blue Jays to thank Buffalo for hosting team at Wednesday night's game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Toronto Blue Jays have used Buffalo as their temporary home for the past two years during the pandemic.
To thank Buffalo for hosting the team, the Blue Jays have several initiatives planned for Wednesday night's final game, including a donation, giveaways and special in-game programming.
The Blue Jays will be donating $25,000 to the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation in support of its efforts to grow the game of baseball in Buffalo. Mark Shapiro, President & CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays will be presenting the contribution during pregame ceremonies to the Rich Family.
There will be a special pregame ceremony, Buffalo Blitz in-game giveaways and additional player moments during the game.
You can still get tickets for Wednesday night's final Major League Baseball game in Buffalo by clicking here. The Blue Jays are taking on the Red Sox at 7:07 p.m.