Blue Jays game postponed due to rain

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday's Blue Jays game has been postponed.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Saturday afternoon that the game, first pitch scheduled for 3:07 p.m., has been postponed due to rain.

According to the Blue Jays, the game will be made up Sunday as part of a straight doubleheader. Game one is scheduled to start at 1:07 p.m. at Sahlen Field. Game two will start roughly 30 minutes after the first game concludes.

Anyone who purchased tickets for Saturday's game through the Blue Jays will have their tickets refunded. Tickets for Saturday's game will not be valid for Sunday's doubleheader.