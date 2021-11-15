Blue-Eyed Baker in East Aurora, three other bakeries cooking up expansions and new locations

Blue-Eyed Baker filed plans with the Village of East Aurora to shift to 636 E. Fillmore Ave.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — An East Aurora bakery plans to move down the street to an expanded space.

Blue-Eyed Baker, which specializes in French macarons, croissants, scones and bagels, filed plans with the Village of East Aurora to shift to 636 E. Fillmore Ave., just across from the East Aurora Classic Rink.

That’s about a minute away from its current location at 33 Elm St., where owner Alexandra Robinson expanded the bakery last year. The shop opened in February 2020.