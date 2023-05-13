x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Blown manhole covers close downtown Buffalo streets

The Buffalo Fire Department responded to an underground electrical fire some time past 8 p.m. Saturday.
Credit: WGRZ/Scott May
At least two, and possibly three, blown manhole covers were reported in downtown Buffalo on Saturday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At least two, and possibly three, blown manhole covers were reported in downtown Buffalo on Saturday night.

The Buffalo Fire Department responded to an underground electrical fire some time past 8 p.m., according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, who added that the fire was connected to a blown manhole cover.

National Grid was called to the scene and was investigating. A small number of outages were reported by the Electric Tower.

A number of downtown streets — including some blocks on Main, Goodell, Tupper, and Edward — were closed off by police as crews continued to investigate on Saturday night.

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

More Videos

In Other News

The first ever 5/14 5k and half marathon held honoring those killed on May 14th

Before You Leave, Check This Out