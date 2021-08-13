Blood supply in WNY remains at critical level

ConnectLife currently has less than a one-day supply of all blood types.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ConnectLife is asking Western New Yorkers to roll up their sleeves and donate blood as the area continues to face a blood shortage.

According to ConnectLife, the blood supply in Western New York is at a critical level due to a recent increase in traumas. At this time, ConnectLife says it has less than a one-day supply of all blood types.

Anyone who donates blood between August 9 and August 21 at a ConnectLife drive will be entered to win one of 10 pairs of tickets to a Buffalo Bills preseason game. Tickets are for the game on August 28 against the Green Bay Packers.

ConnectLife is the main supplier of blood in Western New York, supplying blood to Kaleida Health, Erie County Medical Center, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Health, Wyoming County Community Health System, Olean General Hospital, Brooks-TLC Health System and Bradford Regional Medical Center.