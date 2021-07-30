Blood shortage continues in Western New York despite some donations

ECMC's Chief Medical Officer attributes it to the pandemic and increasing violence across the country.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Don Witucki donates blood about every two months.

It's why you'll definitely see him helping his community when there's a blood shortage.

"There's a great need for it. It's all you see on TV, emails, I've been getting phone calls," Witucki said.

During the pandemic, blood drives weren't happening as often and when there were some Witucki didn't see many people there.

"Maybe four at the height of it. But what I see here today is pretty good," Witucki said.

Witucki says he's noticed more and more people donating blood since a COVID vaccine was developed.

ECMC's Chief Medical Officer Brian Murray says the need is still critical though.

Traumas are the major consumers of blood supplies and they're up 15 to 20 percent.

Murray says it's typical for hospitals to see more traumas during the summer.

Over the last year, increasing violence has helped it soar.

"That's being seen across the country since the COVID pandemic and the lifting of restrictions. Obviously, that's been a major contribution and that's a societal issue and it's not unique to Western New York," Murray said.

Fix that, and Murray says we can fix the blood shortage sooner.

Meanwhile, ECMC is only doing blood transfusions when absolutely necessary.

Murray says the other solution is to get more donors.

it means more people like Witucki need to roll up their sleeves.