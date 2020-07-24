Block of West Chippewa Street to close for on-street dining

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One downtown block will be closed until Labor Day to allow local restaurants to expand their patio dining facilities.
The Department of Public Works announced that West Chippewa Street will be closed between Delaware Avenue and Franklin Street to accommodate more outdoor dining, according to Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash.
The block will close starting Friday at 2 p.m. and it will continue to do so until Labor Day. The restaurant patios on the street will open starting at 5 p.m. and must close by 11 p.m. at the latest.
It's unclear if this will happen every day, or just on weekends. We've reached out to a spokesperson from the City of Buffalo and they said more details will be released later on Friday.