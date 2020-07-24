Block of West Chippewa Street to close for on-street dining

One block of W. Chippewa, between Delaware Avenue and Franklin Street, will be closed starting Friday at 2 p.m. and will continue to do so until Labor Day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One downtown block will be closed until Labor Day to allow local restaurants to expand their patio dining facilities.

The Department of Public Works announced that West Chippewa Street will be closed between Delaware Avenue and Franklin Street to accommodate more outdoor dining, according to Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash.

