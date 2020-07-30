'Blast Out Hunger' food drive and fireworks show to benefit FeedMore WNY

The food drive and fireworks show is in place of the canceled Erie County Fair.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Agricultural society has partnered with various organizations, including WGRZ, to organize a food drive and firework show next month to benefit FeedMore WNY.

The Blast Out Hunger Food Drive and Fireworks Drive-In is scheduled to take place Saturday, August 15 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. Admission to the fireworks display is a bag of non-perishable food, which will be donated to FeedMore WNY.

This food drive and fireworks display is taking the place of "Channel 2 Day", which typically takes place opening day of the Erie County Fair. Last year FeedMore WNY received nearly 53,000 pounds of food from Channel 2 Day. .

Gates to the fairgrounds open at 7 p.m. and fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. Cars are asked to park leaving an empty space between them and the next vehicle to adhere to social distancing guidelines.