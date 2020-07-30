'Blast Out Hunger' food drive and fireworks show to benefit FeedMore WNY

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Agricultural society has partnered with various organizations, including WGRZ, to organize a food drive and firework show next month to benefit FeedMore WNY.
The Blast Out Hunger Food Drive and Fireworks Drive-In is scheduled to take place Saturday, August 15 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. Admission to the fireworks display is a bag of non-perishable food, which will be donated to FeedMore WNY.
This food drive and fireworks display is taking the place of "Channel 2 Day", which typically takes place opening day of the Erie County Fair. Last year FeedMore WNY received nearly 53,000 pounds of food from Channel 2 Day. .
Gates to the fairgrounds open at 7 p.m. and fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. Cars are asked to park leaving an empty space between them and the next vehicle to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Spectators can bring chairs to sit in front of their vehicle. There will also be food vendors on location.