Blasdell teen charged with having drugs in Chestnut Ridge Park

The Erie County Sheriff's office says 19-year-old Ryan Hess was in the park after hours accompanied by three juveniles.

An Erie County Sheriff's deputy making an after hours check of Chestnut Ridge Park spotted a vehicle in the main parking area shortly after 10 PM Saturday.

When the deputy approached the driver, he detected a strong odor of marijuana and saw a green leafy substance in the vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a bag containing 'molly', also known as MDMA or ecstasy, as well as drug paraphernalia, three bottles of alcohol and concentrated cannabis

Ryan Hess, 19, of Blasdell is charged with a felony count of criminal possession of a hallucinogenic substance, a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance, three misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and a violation for unlawful possession of marijuana.