HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Blasdell man has died following a three-car accident in Hamburg.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. on Route 5 near Columbia.

Investigators say one person was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated when officers arrived. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to Erie County Medical Center by MercyFlight. He later died of his injuries at ECMC.

The other drivers involved suffered minor injuries.

The name of the deceased driver has not been released until all family is notified. He was identified as a 31-year-old male.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

