Blasdell man dies in 3-vehicle collision in Town of Sardinia

State Police say multiple people were taken to Erie County Medical Center. They had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

SARDINIA, N.Y. — An 86-year-old man from Blasdell died Friday morning when his Jeep was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer on State Route 16.

New York State Police say Nelson H. Drosendahl was driving a 2020 Jeep south when a 2020 Peterbilt struck the Jeep, which was slowing or stopping to make a left turn, from behind. The Jeep then went into the northbound lane, where it was struck head-on by a 2005 Chevrolet.

Drosendahl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at 9:31 a.m. Friday by Hand and Allen roads.

State Police say multiple people were taken to Erie County Medical Center. They had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.