Blasdell man arrested on child porn charges

The U.S. Attorney's office says it seized 49 electronic devices from Shawn Kostelny.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Blasdell man is under arrest charged with receipt and possession of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's office says it seized 49 electronic devices containing 8,018 images and 686 videos of suspect child porn.

From June 19-23, 2020 a Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent downloaded nearly 1,400 files of suspected child porn traced back to Shawn Kostelny, 55, of Blasdell.

On August 14, 2020, agents executed a search warrant at his home. Some of the images depicted children as young as three years old.